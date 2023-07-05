Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

King Khan's airport appearance reveal no trace of injury amid accident speculations

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 05, 2023 11:08 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan, who made a powerful comeback with the film 'Pathaan' directed by Siddharth Anand earlier this year, is now gearing up for his upcoming release 'Jawan'. Photo: Instagram/Shah Rukh Khan
Topic | Entertainment News

Mumbai: In a surprising turn of events, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport, putting an end to speculations surrounding his alleged accident. The viral photos circulating on social media captured Khan looking healthy, energetic, and completely uninjured, much to the relief of his fans and netizens.

Earlier reports had indicated that Khan had suffered a minor accident while filming an undisclosed project in the United States, resulting in a nose injury. However, the latest airport pictures tell a different story, as the actor appeared unscathed and showed no visible signs of any mishap.

Shah Rukh Khan, who made a powerful comeback with the film 'Pathaan' directed by Siddharth Anand earlier this year, is now gearing up for his upcoming release 'Jawan'. Directed by Atlee, this mass-action entertainer is scheduled to hit the screens in September, generating immense anticipation among his devoted fan base.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.