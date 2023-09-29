Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' beats SRK's 'Pathaan' to become highest grossing Hindi film

Mumbai: 'Gadar 2', which released on August 11 has beaten superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' to become the highest grossing Hindi film yet. The period drama starring Sunny Deol has earned Rs 524.75 crore in India. 'Pathaan', a spy action thriller, was the highest grossing movie ever in Hindi for months now.

However, there was chatter whether 'Gadar 2' or Shah Rukh's latest release 'Jawan' would make the record by dethroning 'Pathaan' on taking the top spot. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh on Thursday took to X, to set the record. He said the lifetime business of 'Pathaan' in Hindi was Rs 524.53 crore whereas 'Gadar 2' has raked in Rs 524.75 crore at the box office.

Adarsh wrote: "#Gadar2 crosses *lifetime biz* of #Pathaan #Hindi [Rs 524.53 cr] in #India… Now No. 1 HIGHEST GROSSING FILM in #Hindi in #India… Biz at a glance… Week 1: Rs 284.63 cr. Week 2: Rs 134.47 cr; Week 3: Rs 63.35 cr; Week 4: Rs 27.55 cr, Week 5: Rs 7.28 cr; Week 6: Rs 4.72 cr; Weekend 7: Rs 2.75 cr [till Wed]. Total: Rs 524.75 cr #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice."

'Gadar 2' is directed by Anil Sharma. A sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), it stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, who reprise their roles from the previous film. In the film, Tara Singh returns to Pakistan in order to rescue his imprisoned son before the India-Pakistani War of 1971.

