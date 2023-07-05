25 years of Satya: Urmila Matondkar takes potshots at award shows for overlooking her role in film

Mumbai: Actor Urmila Matondkar, whose gangster-drama ‘Satya’ recently clocked 25 years of release, is clearly unhappy she has been overlooked by film award juries for her role in the iconic movie. She recently took to social media to take potshots at the award ceremonies in Bollywood and the practice of nepotism and favouritism in the film industry.

The actor, while sharing a few pictures of her character 'Vidya' from the 1998 Ram Gopal Varma directorial ‘Satya’, wrote: “25yrs of Satya and of playing simple naive chawl girl Vidya at the peak of a scintillating glamorous career. But NO what did that have to do with 'acting'... so no awards n not even nominations. So sit down n don’t talk to me about favouritism n nepotism... #justsaying (sic)."

While Urmila worked on many glamorous roles, ‘Satya’ along with ‘Kaun’ and ‘Ek Hasina Thi’ serve as the mark of her acting prowess.

Bollywood actor Kajol, whose ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ released in the same year as ‘Satya’, swept majority of the awards at several award functions that year.

(With IANS inputs)