Vijay's alleged decision to quit films for full-time politics sends waves of speculation

Vijay's meeting with the district and constituency office bearers of his fan group, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, has intensified rumours of his political entry. Those who participated in the meeting stated that Vijay informed them about his decision to quit films and fully engage in politics. They pledged wholehearted support for all his future choices. The meeting took place at Vijay's farmhouse in Panayoor.

However, other attendees mentioned that Vijay did not share immediate plans to enter politics. They dismissed rumours suggesting a three-year break from films to focus on political activities.

Approximately 300 individuals from various districts in the state attended the meeting, which was conducted in person with office-bearers from each assembly constituency. Discussions also revolved around strategies to attract young voters. Vijay is scheduled to meet officials of the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam in all 234 constituencies. On Tuesday, 115 officials from 15 districts had a meeting with him, with the continuation of discussions planned for Wednesday.

Reports suggest that Vijay intends to take a hiatus from films and enter politics, with an eye on the 2026 elections. During a recent function, Vijay honoured students who achieved top marks in the 10th and Plus 2 examinations across all assembly constituencies in the state.