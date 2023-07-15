Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya gets engaged

Actor-politician Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya is getting married.

Her engagement with Mavelikkara native Sreyas Mohan was held at Suresh Gopi's residence in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sreyas, son of Mohan and Sreedevi, is a businessman. Their wedding will take place at Guruvayur on January 17. The reception is scheduled for January 20.

The Greenfield Stadium in the state capital will host the wedding celebrations.

Bhagya had recently graduated from British Colombia University. She studied at the UBC Sauder School of Business. Bhagya impressed at the graduation ceremony in a Kerala saree.

Bhagya is the eldest daughter of Suresh Gopi and Radhika. Her siblings are Gokul Suresh, Madhav Suresh and Bhavni Suresh.