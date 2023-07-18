Kangana Ranaut accuses Ranbir of marrying for money, calls Alia's marriage to him 'fake'

Mumbai: Actor-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut took a dig at star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, calling them a 'farzi jodi' who did not marry for love but for movie promotions. Ranaut's anger was apparently directed at the star couple after she was trolled for sharing an update about her upcoming film.

The actor, reportedly, was not happy about how the announcement of her film with Vijay Sethupathi was covered in the media. On Instagram Stories, she shared a news article about trolling her and Vijay Sethupathi over working together in a psychological thriller.

Kangana captioned it: "How come all papers have the same headline everywhere... This is called bulk mass mail... Dear changu mangu, if it is hurting so bad then praying for you 'Bhagwan apki aatma ko shanti de."

Moving forward, she wrote: "In another news, a farzi (fake) husband wife jodi, who live on separate floors and pretend to be a couple are spreading fake news about movie announcements which aren't being made also calling a brand owned by Myntra their own ... besides no one wrote about how wife and daughter was snubbed from a recent family trip, while so-called husband was texting me begging and pleading to meet him ....This farzi jodi needs to be exposed...," in an indirect reference to Kapoor and Bhatt. Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen in London with his mother Neetu Kapoor and family, while Alia Bhatt, stayed back with daughter Raha.

"This is what happens when you marry for movie promotions/ money/ work and not for love ...this actor who married under the pressure of a mafia daddy was promised a movie trilogy in return for marrying papa ki pari, movie trilogy has been canned and now he is desperately trying to break free from the fake marriage... But sadly no takers for him now.... He must focus on his wife and daughter...this is India ek baar shaadi ho gayi toh ho gayi... ab sudhar jao."

(With IANS inputs)