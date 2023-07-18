Kerala State Film Awards announcement postponed to Friday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 18, 2023 12:12 PM IST
A total of 154 movies were submitted for screening for the awards. Representative image. Photo: Keralafilm.com

The Kerala State Film Awards announcement, which was scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed following the demise of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. As per the new schedule, the awards will be declared at 3 pm on Friday at the PR Chamber, Secretariat.

A total of 154 movies were submitted for screening for the awards. Out of these, 42 were shortlisted to the second round. As many as 142 movies were submitted for screening last year.

The jury is headed by film director and screenwriter Goutam Ghose.

RELATED ARTICLES

Meanwhile, Lijo Jose Pellissery's film 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam', which won several awards at international film festivals, Kunchacko Boban-starrer 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu' directed by Ratheesh Poduval, Tharun Moorthy's 'Saudi Vellakka', 'Appan' directed by Maju and 'Puzhu' by Ratheena P T are some of the movies, which are reportedly in the race for the awards. Mammootty, who featured in three successful films, including 'Rorschach', 'Puzhu' and 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam', and Kunchacko, who played a petty thief Kozhummal Rajeevan in 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu', are the favourites to win the best actor honour.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout