The Haunted Column | Insidious: The Red Door is a missed opportunity to rekindle horror brilliance

The Insidious franchise had a stellar start with Chapter 1 and 2, delivering some of the most chilling horror movies in recent memory. As is often the case with successful horror films, sequels are born, and Insidious followed suit. However, the latest addition to the franchise, Insidious: The Red Door, which hit theatres on July 6th, seems to have lost the charm that made its predecessors so captivating.

The heart of Insidious lies in its exploration of demons, dark spaces, and astral projection, elements that worked exceptionally well in the first two movies. Unfortunately, this magic did not carry over to the sequel, and one reason could be attributed to the franchise's elongation. What could have been a satisfying conclusion with just two movies, ended up with additional uncalled-for sequels.

In Insidious: The Red Door, we are reintroduced to an older Josh (Patrick Wilson) and Renai (Rose Byrne), who are now not divorced. The storyline also introduces us to the grown-up Dalton (Ty Simpkins), Foster (Andrew Astor), and Kali (Juliana Davies). The primary focus of the film revolves around Dalton and his visions during his college life.

Perhaps, the film's downfall lies in its attempt to stretch the original concept beyond its natural conclusion. Was it necessary for the audience to learn the complete fate of Dalton and Josh in the story? The answer would be a big no. Both possess the remarkable ability of astral projection, allowing them to traverse into the 'further,' and the audience is already acquainted with the malevolent entities lurking beyond the ominous red door. Among them, one particularly malevolent demon stands out.

Throughout the movie, we witness Dalton growing into a reserved young man with a remarkable talent for art, eventually pursuing his passion by attending college. However, his relationship with his father, Josh, is fraught with tension, leading to an uneasy situation. Meanwhile, Dalton befriends an outgoing roommate who encourages and joins him in his astral projection endeavours, only to realize the dangerous consequences that unfold.

As the plot unfolds, the narrative delves into familiar horror tropes, with Dalton being compelled to confront the perils residing behind the dreaded red door. The stakes are high as he must take on the burden of saving everyone from the malevolent forces lurking in the 'further.'

Josh and Renai barely have any significant roles in the film, and the horror scenes, unfortunately, lack surprises. Jump-scares are sprinkled throughout, providing a predictable element. The movie's setting is characterized by a dim and gloomy atmosphere.

On a deeper level, if we interpret the demons as symbols of family trauma, then the movie succeeds in setting the right mood. However, the film lacks substance to strengthen this theme further. While James Wan's first two movies expertly delved into audiences' deepest fears, this latest instalment falls short by rehashing familiar elements without offering anything new. The success of the original movie doesn't necessarily guarantee the success of its sequels, and unfortunately, Insidious lacks significant offerings for the audience, particularly concerning the Lambert family.