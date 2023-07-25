Oops! Oppenheimer's American flag mishap draws attention on social media

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 25, 2023 02:32 PM IST
Oppenheimer movie posters. Photo: Instagram/@oppenheimermovie

Oppenheimer continues to dominate the global box office as Christopher Nolan's magnum opus, fans have now taken to social media to spot an intriguing mistake in one of the film's scenes. The spotlight is on Cillian Murphy, who portrays the titular role, and the error revolves around an American flag used during a crucial moment in the movie.

Eagle-eyed netizens on Twitter have pointed out that in a scene set in the year 1945, the American flag displayed sports 50 stars, instead of the accurate 48 representing the states of that time. As history buffs may know, Alaska and Hawaii didn't attain statehood until 1959, making the use of a 50-star flag historically inaccurate for the depicted period.

While the film's success is undeniable, this small yet notable gaffe has sparked discussions among fans, with some playfully referring to themselves as the flag-spotting critics. Despite the flag flub, Oppenheimer's gripping storyline and exceptional performances have kept audiences engaged and enthralled.

