Shaji N Karun inaugurates Manorama Online's five-day M T Film Festival in TVPM

Thiruvananthapuram: Renowned filmmaker Shaji N Karun said that M T Vasudevan Nair's films spoke of the value of even the seemingly most insignificant of human lives. "The five films that are being screened here will therefore be an occasion to understand the value of human lives," Shaji said in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday while inaugurating the five-day M T Film Festival held as part of the various events organised by Manorama Online to celebrate the 90th birthday of the multi-faceted and celebrated writer.

Five films penned by M T are being screened free at Kalabhavan Theatre from July 29 to August 2. The Mammootty-starrer 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha', directed by Hariharan was the inaugural film. This will be followed by 'Vaishali' (July 30), 'Sadayam' (July 31), ' Perumthachan' (August 1), and 'Utharam' (August 2).

Shaji said that M T was like the man who always wanted a hundred rupee note however dirty and soiled it was. The filmmaker and Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) chairman told the story of a man who held up a sparkling Rs 100 note and asked whether anyone wanted it. All hands in a crowd went up. The man then wet the note in a glass of water and asked whether anyone wanted it. Many hands were still up. He spat on the note and still there were people who wanted it. He then dropped it on the ground and crushed it under his feet and then asked whether anyone still wanted the note. "There were many who still wanted it," Shaji said.

Shaji was basically saying that the value of the note remained the same irrespective of its condition. This is true of human lives and M T had understood the truth, Shaji said.

The film festival is organised in collaboration with KSFDC and with the support of Joy Alukkas and Muthoot Finance.

