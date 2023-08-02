TV actor Archana Suseelan who is best known for essaying villain roles, is expecting her first baby soon. The actor took to social media to share the exciting news. Suseelan, who can be seen posing with her husband Praveen Nair, shared a photo of the baby bump. She also captioned the picture: 'Our little miracle in the making'.

Many actors have congratulated the couple and posted emojis and heartfelt wishes under Suseelan's social media post.

Suseelan shot to fame playing the role of Gloriya in the hit television serial 'Ente Manasaputhri'. She also essayed the titular role in Mazhavil Manorama's 'Ival Yamuna', replacing Anjana Haridas who had initially played the character. Her role as Mareena in the hit serial 'Karuthamuthu' was also well praised.



The actor who got married to Praveen in 2021 resides with her husband in the US. This is Suseelan's second marriage.