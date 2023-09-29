Mammootty's 'Kannur Squad' clears a family debt from 1989 classic 'Mahayanam'

Not many are aware that there is a backstory behind Mammootty’s association with Rony David Raj and Roby David Raj. It was their father, CT Rajan, who produced the Mammootty-starrer 'Mahayanam' in 1989. Although the film received critical acclaim, its box office failure left the producer in significant debt, and he never ventured into filmmaking again. Now, many years later, Mammootty has unknowingly repaid those debts with the success of 'Kannur Squad,' a film produced by his company.

This interesting tidbit was shared by director Rony David Raj’s wife, Anju Mary Paul, through an Instagram post. She posted a picture of Rony and Roby alongside their father, accompanied by a heartfelt note about this remarkable reunion. While explaining the connection and expressing her joy, she concluded the note by saying, 'Life has come full circle.'

Meanwhile, actor Azeez Nedumangad also penned a note about this unique reunion. He wrote, 'There won’t be many Mammootty fans who aren’t aware of Chandru in 'Mahayanam.' It won Ikka the Kerala State Award for Best Actor. It was Rony and Roby’s dad who produced the 1989 classic. Now, 34 years later, another Mammootty film directed by Roby and written by Rony is drawing packed houses in Kerala. I don’t think there is another actor who is as fittingly called the actor for all generations. The one and only Mammootty,' Azeez expressed.

Roby, who previously worked as the cinematographer on films like 'Godfather,' 'Vellam,' and 'John Luther,' made his directorial debut with 'Kannur Squad.' Roby’s brother, actor Rony David Raj, co-wrote the screenplay along with Muhammad Shafi. Furthermore, Rony also plays a pivotal character in the film. This marks the third film produced by Mammootty's Kompany, following 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' and 'Rorschach.' The film's distribution is handled by Dulquer Salman’s Wayfarer Films.

The film draws inspiration from the real-life Kannur Squad, led by former Kannur SP Sreejith. While the original squad, which is still active, comprises nine members, the film focuses on just four police officers. The script was meticulously prepared through exchanges with actual police officers.

Mammootty, Rony David Raj, Sabareesh Varma, and Azeez Nedumangad portray the squad members in the film. However, it's essential to note that the cases they handle in the film are fictitious.