The Haunted Column | Russell Crowe transforms into fearless Father Amorth in 'The Pope's Exorcist'

Exorcism has proven to be a time-tested formula in Hollywood horror movies, especially when involving children or teenagers. Films like 'The Exorcist' and 'The Exorcism of Emily Rose' have exemplified this trend. The movie 'The Pope's Exorcist' also follows a similar pattern, with a skilled priest, a concerned family, and a possessed child. The Pope's Exorcist draws inspiration from the real-life experiences of Gabriele Amorth, an Italian priest known for his exorcism practices. In the movie, Russell Crowe takes on the role of Father Amorth, portraying him as a rebellious priest who fearlessly defies authority except for the Pope himself.

Crowe's stellar performance becomes the anchor of the film, as the rest of the storyline lacks significant originality. Nevertheless, the movie remains enjoyable and qualifies as a decent horror film. Crowe's on-screen presence is delightful, and he masterfully embodies the character. The film maintains a straightforward narrative, focusing on the possessed victim, young Henry (Peter DeSouza-Feighoney), and the rescue efforts led by Father Amorth. The plot avoids unnecessary detours, sparing little time on the grieving widow Julia (Alex Essoe) and her children, Amy (Laurel Marsden) and Henry.

In the movie, the audience encounters a malevolent and venomous demon seeking an encounter with Father Amorth. This demonic entity draws strength from the guilt of its victims, making it all the more sinister. Interestingly, even Father Amorth harbours a secret in the movie, a source of guilt that the demon attempts to exploit. Adding to the horror, the film skillfully plays with the idea of the forces of good faltering, leaving the audience with a chilling sense of uncertainty. This element adds to the movie's success in creating a truly frightening experience.

'The Pope's Exorcist' sets the stage for a truly creepy experience, incorporating all the classic horror elements such as eerie abbeys, crypts, malevolent demons, and dimly lit scenes. The movie effortlessly captures the essence of horror, making it an instant winner. Unlike many contemporary films attempting to introduce novel concepts to the genre, this movie stays true to the tried-and-tested old school techniques, effectively intensifying the suspense and fear.