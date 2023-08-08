Farhan Akhtar confirms 'Don 3'; Ranveer Singh to replace Shah Rukh Khan?

Farhan Akhtar has taken the wraps off the much-anticipated third chapter of his action-packed franchise, 'Don'. After considerable speculation, the filmmaker-actor finally unveiled an announcement video for 'Don 3', though specifics about the film remain under wraps. According to reports, the lead role in 'Don 3' will be taken up by Ranveer Singh, a surprising choice given that Shah Rukh Khan portrayed Don in the previous instalments. On the professional front, Ranveer Singh recently garnered acclaim for his portrayal of Rocky Randhawa in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani', which became a hit.

Previously, Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani had secured the rights to the 1978 film 'Don', originally led by Amitabh Bachchan, and reimagined it with Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles. The first 'Don' was released in 2006, followed by the second instalment in 2011, both of which featured SRK and Priyanka reprising their roles.