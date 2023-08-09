Lal inconsolable after seeing Fazil, Fahadh comforts him

At the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, several people are flocking to pay their last respects to Director Siddique. Siddique’s closest buddy Lal has not left his side there. But when Lal saw their guru, Fazil, he broke down. Finally, it was Fahadh who consoled him.

Jayaram, Vineeth, and B Unnikrishan were present at the stadium. Siddique’s body will be kept for the public to pay their last respects till 12 pm. After that, the body will be shifted to his home in Pallikara. At 6 pm, the cremation will be done at Juma Masjid.

The director who paved the way for a new brand of comedy in Malayalam cinema and also scripted blockbusters in Hindi and Tamil died at 9.10 pm last night. He was in ICU following a liver ailment.

His condition deteriorated when he suffered a heart attack. Later he was on ECMO life support. He is survived by his wife Sajitha, daughters Sumaya, Sara, and Sukoon, and sons-in-law Nabeel and Shefsin. Siddique is the son of late KM Ismail Haji and Sainaba.