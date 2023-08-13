The Haunted Column | Legacy of 'The Exorcist' in modern horror

The 1973 film ‘The Exorcist' stands as an enduring masterpiece in the horror genre. Directed by William Friedkin, it redefined the standards of fear and continues to grip audiences to this day. What elevates the terror of 'The Exorcist'? Firstly, it introduced an unconventional theme - the rare concept of exorcism - which was groundbreaking for its time in Hollywood. This theme is intensified by the possession of a child by the very 'demon' it seeks to expel, further heightening the spine-chilling atmosphere.

Upon its release, the movie intrigued audiences, igniting a sensation as eager viewers lined up to experience its unprecedented horror. The film introduced a fresh, unsettling brand of horror, punctuated by both visceral and graphic scenes, with a child at its heart. Friedkin skillfully toyed with the audience's fundamental concepts of good versus evil, masterfully weaving scenes that unequivocally portrayed young Regan's (Linda Blair) inexorable possession.

The film deftly sidesteps clichéd jump scares, opting instead to craft an atmosphere of suspense and mounting terror, skillfully culminating in scenes of exquisite horror. Rooted in true events, the narrative artfully taps into the audience's primal fears, magnifying the disquieting notion that this chilling ordeal could befall anyone.

In light of technological progress, the once-severed gulf between present-day and the movie's release five decades ago is striking. While modern advancements render the gory scenes hauntingly lifelike, the special effects and makeup techniques employed in the film might be perceived as quaint by today's standards. Nonetheless, given the constrained resources of that era, Friedkin's adept direction succeeded in delivering a visceral experience for the audience. Notably, even nuanced details such as the chilling visibility of possessed Regan's breath serve to infuse the film with a heightened sense of realism and eerie allure.

The Exorcist offers no respite to its audience, maintaining an unrelenting grip on their senses. Unsettling and immersive, the film demands complete engagement from its viewers. Not a hint of superfluous humour or characters exists to dilute the intensity. The seamless integration of these elements ensures that 'The Exorcist' endures as a compelling cinematic experience, effectively instilling fear within its audience. Its enduring allure remains unblemished, a testament to its timeless potency.