'Punjabi House' sequel on the cards: Harisree Ashokan

Actor Harisree Ashokan is presenting a special item at the Mazhavil Entertainment Awards 2023, which will be telecast on August 19 and 20. The actor will be singing a parody composed by Nadirshah. The lyrics of the song are based on the actor's hit film dialogues and will start with ‘Muthalali Junga Jaga,' the hit dialogue from the film 'Punjabi House'.

Asked if he gives any advice to his son Arjun Asokan who has been doing interesting characters recently, the father said the only advice he has ever given his son was to finish a film on time. “I always tell him to be a responsible actor who does not cause any trouble on the sets of a film,” the actor said while adding that Arjun does proper research before taking up a role.

The actor, meanwhile, expressed his desire to do a comedy film. “Many people ask me what happened to the comedy roles we did in the past. We are, unfortunately, not receiving such films or roles these days,” says the actor who is known to have essayed popular characters like Thorappan in CID Moosa and 'Ramanan' in Punjabi House. He also hinted that Ramanan might make a comeback in the Punjabi House sequel. “I managed to visit so many foreign countries thanks to the Vishu Kani scene in 'Meesha Madhavan'. Most of the International Malayalee associations invited me because of that role. It continues to be a much-loved film,” said the actor.