The ones who mocked me want my dates now: Dulquer Salmaan

In a widely shared fan mashup video of Dulquer Salmaan, the actor is initially seen encountering a few disparaging onlookers in the early days of his career. The video culminates with striking montages, showcasing massive crowds swarming to catch a glimpse of the superstar, affectionately known as DQ. Recent revelations made by Dulquer during a promotional interview for 'King Of Kotha' serve as a testament to his enduring memories of those times.

Reflecting on his journey, Dulquer candidly shared, "In my initial days, there were individuals who ridiculed me, people who changed their behaviour after a couple of films were released. But I'm well aware that today, they eagerly anticipate my projects."

Describing 'KOK' as a pivotal milestone, DQ emphasized the importance of providing audiences with an immersive theatrical experience and a value for their money. He expressed optimism for director Abhilash Joshiy and composer Jakes Bejoy, as well as highlighted the integral roles of all characters in the film's narrative.

'King Of Kotha,' making its debut under Abhilash Joshiy's direction and produced by Zee Studios and Wayfarer Films, boasts an impressive cast lineup, including Shabeer Kallerackal from 'Sarpatta Parambarai,' Prasanna as cop Shahul Hassan, Aishwarya Lakshmy as Thara, Nyla Usha as Manju, and other talented actors like Chemban Vinod, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, Vada Chennai Sharan, and Akhila Surendran.

The film's energetic musical score is composed by Jakes Bejoy and Shan Rahman, while Rajashekhar orchestrates high-octane action sequences. Cinematography by Nimish Ravi, screenplay by Abhilash Chandran, and contributions from various departments, including production design, editing, choreography, makeup, costumes, and more, have contributed to the film's creation.

'King Of Kotha' is all set to hit screens on August 24th, promising an exhilarating blend of action and drama.