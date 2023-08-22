Ranbir Kapoor's past comments spark controversy, netizens label him 'toxic'

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is once again at the centre of controversy as his past remarks resurface on Reddit. The old comments he made about his actress-wife Alia Bhatt and co-stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif have gained attention, leading to a viral post that has stirred up criticism from netizens, branding Ranbir as 'toxic'.

One of the comments by Ranbir described Alia Bhatt as having a 'loud personality', while he reportedly referred to Anushka Sharma as the 'queen of anxiety', suggesting that she leaned on anti-anxiety medication even for regular conversations.

Turning to his professional endeavours, Ranbir is set to grace the silver screen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming project. Sharing the screen with Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 1, 2023.