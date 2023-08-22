DQ says he hopes to draw non-Malayali audience to theatres with 'King of Kotha'

Actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action thriller 'King of Kotha'. The film, touted as the actor's most expensive movie till date, will release in five languages. Dulquer, while speaking to the media in Kochi, said he hopes to draw non-Malayali audience to theatres by releasing the film in five languages.

“Non-Malayali audience watch our films on OTT platforms. We dubbed the film in various languages because we hope to draw that crowd to theatres. We have taken extra effort to ensure that the dubbed versions sounded original,” he said.

The actor also believes it's better to release the film in all languages simultaneously, rather than waiting to promote the film and release it in other states after it becomes a success. He said he hopes all big films follow this model.

The movie, which features actors like Prasanna, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Gokul Suresh, Shabeer Kallarakkal, among others, is directed by Abhilash Joshiy. 'King of Kotha', which is a joint production of Dulquer's Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios, is set to release worldwide on August 24. Nimish Ravi, known for his work in 'Kurup' and 'Rorschach', has served as the cinematographer for 'King of Kotha'.