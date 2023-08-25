National award for 'The Kashmir Files' raises eyebrows

The decision to honour 'The Kashmir Files' with the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film in National Integration category, has raised several eyebrows. The film, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, had been in the storm of a controversy after some people felt the film was a propoganda tool used to inflame hatred against Muslims in the country.

The recent recognition the film received at the National Awards has not gone down well with many people, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin who hinted that the jury's decision was 'cheap politics'. "The dignity of the national awards should not be compromised for cheap politics," he said, adding he was shocked that a 'controversial film was awarded the National Integrity Nargis Dutt award'.

Politicians like Omar Abdullah also mocked the jury's decision, by posting a laughing emoji along with a news report of the awards. AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the decision accusing the Prime Minister of promoting movies, including 'The Kerala Story' and 'The Kashmir Files'. He added that 'The Kashmir Files' was based on fiction and not facts.

During the 'International Film Festival of India (IFFI), the jury chief Nadav Lapid had criticised 'The Kashmir Files', terming the film 'vulgar' and 'inappropriate'.