69th National Film Awards: Netizens call out jury for ignoring films on caste politics

The choice of films for the 69th National Film Awards, which were declared on Thursday, has received mixed response from the public. While the success of Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt and RRR among the popular choices is being celebrated by some, several others have expressed their disappointment that films such as 'Jai Bhim', 'Karnan' and 'Sarpatta Parambarai', which dealt with caste politics, were overlooked.

“#69thNationalFilmAwards : Tamil Films Like #JaiBhim - #Karnan & #SarpattaParambarai Gets Completely Ignored By National Award Committee!! One Happy Thing is #KadaisiVivasayi Won The Special Jury Award & Best Tamil Film Award,” wrote an 'X' (formerly Twitter) user.

A few others questioned the jury's decision to name 'The Kashmir Files' directed by Vivek Agnihotri as the winner of an award on National Integration. “During the screening of The Kashmir Files, there were anti-Muslim chants in the Cinema Halls. There were calls to boycott movies of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. Does Govt thinks TKF promoted National Integrity?” wrote a film critic. “Nargis Dutt was a huge admirer of Nehru and Faiz Ahmad Faiz. They gave an award named after her to Kashmir files. Sick. Sick. Sick,” wrote another person.