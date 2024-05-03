Anushka Sharma's 36th birthday celebration: Virat Kohli hosts glamorous dinner with RCB buddies

To mark Anushka Sharma's 36th birthday, her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli arranged a dinner gathering with friends, among whom were his RCB colleagues Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, in Bengaluru. Virat commemorated the occasion by posting a snapshot of the menu from Lupa restaurant on Instagram, featuring the inscription "Celebrating Anushka."

He captioned it: "Thank you, Manu Chandra (chef), for an unbelievable dining experience the other night. Hands down one of the best food experiences of our lives."

In response, the chef expressed his pleasure, saying, "It’s always a pleasure feeding the lot of you. Such passion and love for good food is a rare virtue."

Chandra also shared a picture of the group and wrote: "Shiny happy people + good food = joy. Such a lovely evening this was, made better for this lot's absolute love for the pursuit of great nosh. Happy birthday, Anushka Sharma."

Du Plessis shared a group picture and wrote: "Great night spent with good people."

(With IANS inputs)