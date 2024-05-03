Going through some of the most wonderful moments in life: Jayaram on daughter Malavika's wedding

Actor Jayaram's daughter Malavika tied the knot with Navaneeth Gireesh today at Guruvayur temple. Jayaram interacted with the media after the function. "Going through some of the most wonderful moments in life. Don't know how to express it all. Thirty-two years ago, Parvathy and I got the opportunity to get married in Guruvayur, and now our daughter too has gotten the same opportunity," said Jayaram.

Parvathy said, "It is every parent's dream to have a good wedding for their kids. This was a moment we've been waiting for so long."

Jayaram and Parvathy's elder son and actor Kalidas said, "I can't believe that she has got married, and I am feeling extremely happy."

Navaneeth, a native of Palakkad, works as a chartered accountant in the UK. He is the son of Gireesh Menon, a member of the Keezheppat family of Nenmara, Palakkad, and a former UN official, and Vatsa.

Malavika's engagement took place in Madikeri, Coorg district, Karnataka in December. Many people could not attend the ceremony at the time, due to the heavy flood in Chennai. Malavika revealed her love interest through social media, introducing her fiance to her fans in a post extending birthday greetings to him. Jayaram later introduced Navaneeth Gireesh while sharing a photo of him and Malavika from their engagement ceremony in December.