Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returned to Mumbai after his trip from London amid tight security. Salman was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai, where he was escorted out with his bodyguard Shera and several other security members. The 'Dabangg' star, dressed in a dark-hued jacket and a baseball cap, headed straight to his car.

The shutterbugs could be heard calling out his name as his car made its way out of the airport, followed by another car full of security personnel. Salman's return from London comes just a few weeks after a firing incident occurred outside his home in Bandra.

So, why is the actor's life under threat and who are the main accused behind the firing incident? A few days ago, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol had claimed responsibility for the incident saying they planned to scare Salman Khan for his involvement in the 1998 blackbuck hunting case. Salman Khan had killed two blackbucks during the shoot of his film 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

The Bishnoi community in Rajasthan treat the blackbucks as a sacred animal and consider it to be a reincarnation of their spiritual leader. Since the incident, the actor has been targeted by the community. In 2018, Lawrence had threatened to kill Salman during a court appearance. Following the recent incident, the police have tightened security around the actor's residence.