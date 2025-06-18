Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will clash on the second day of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which will be held in England and Wales from June 12 to July 5, 2026.

Edgbaston, the venue of the India-Pakistan clash, will host England and Sri Lanka in the tournament opener on June 12. The semifinals will be played at The Oval, and the final is scheduled for July 5 at Lord's.

India and Pakistan only play at ICC and ACC tournaments and not bilateral or other series due to diplomatic tension between the countries. The Indian men's team refused to tour Pakistan for the Champions Trophy this year in February-March. Dubai was used as a neutral venue to host India's matches in the 50-over event.

The April 22 terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam by Pakistan-based terrorists, which led to the death of 25 Indians and a Nepali tourist, has made the possibility of seeing the two nations compete anywhere other than on neutral grounds near impossible.

The Pakistan Cricket Board refused to fly its team to India for the ICC Women's World Cup (50 over) to be held in September-November this year. As a result, an India-Pakistan match in the group stages will be played in Colombo. The Sri Lankan capital will also host all group matches involving Pakistan, besides one of the two semifinals.

Meanwhile, at the T20 World Cup, defending champions New Zealand face West Indies on June 13 at the Hampshire Bowl, and Australia will start against South Africa on June 13 at Old Trafford.

Four qualifiers will complete the set in addition to the eight teams seeded according to rankings.

India's second match is against one of the qualifying teams at Headingley on June 17. India play South Africa (June 21), Australia (June 28) and a second qualifier on June 25 before the knockouts.

India have yet to win the Women's T20 World Cup, with their best finish coming in 2020, when they finished runners-up after an 85-run defeat to Australia in Melbourne.