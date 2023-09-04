RDX stars hope for lavish gifts from producer Sophia Paul after Rajinikanth's windfall

When Rajinikanth received a BMW car and a generous 100 crore check from producer Kalanithi Maran, it sent shockwaves across social media. Meanwhile, Director Nelson was granted half of the profit share and a Porsche car, raising expectations among the stars of 'RDX' for similar gifts from their producer, Sophia Paul. Antony Varghese's Facebook post spilled the beans on the matter.

"Robert, Dony, and Xavier paid a visit to Sophia Chechi upon hearing about Rajini sir's BMW gift after the success of 'Jailer.' However, the gathering turned into a delightful feast," the actor revealed. "Sophia Chechi spoiled us with so much food that we barely had a chance to discuss cars. Every time we tried to bring up the topic, she would present us with boiled tapioca. So, consider this my announcement – I'm planning to expand the gate and make room for something bigger. I also heard that Nahas has begun taking Porsche driving lessons."