Actor Joy Mathew sustained injuries in a collision on National Highway 66 between Chavakkadu and Ponnani, as a pickup van collided with his car around 11 pm.

Both Joy Mathew and the pickup van's driver were injured in the accident. Following the incident, the actor was taken to a private hospital in Chavakkadu.

He was travelling from Ernakulam to Kozhikode, and onlookers had to intervene by breaking open the front of the van to rescue the driver.