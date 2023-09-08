Google joins the 'Jawan' celebration with SRK easter egg surprise

It's not just Shah Rukh Khan fans celebrating the release of 'Jawan'; even Google has joined in the fun. Surprised? Google has a history of incorporating Easter eggs into its products and services. When you search for 'Jawan,' SRK himself responds like a walkie-talkie, saying, 'Ready'. Your browser also gets a special makeover as you interact with your favourite star.

On September 7, Shah Rukh Khan's movie 'Jawan' hit theatres, featuring South Indian cinema stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in leading roles. The film also boasts a special appearance by actress Deepika Padukone.

'Jawan' has undeniably become a blockbuster, making its mark in cinematic history with an extraordinary opening. According to experts, the SRK-starrer raked in a staggering Rs 75 crore in India on its opening day alone. Globally, 'Jawan' showcased its strength by collecting over Rs 150 crore in box office revenue, solidifying its status as the biggest Bollywood opener of all time.