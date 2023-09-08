Nazriya Nazim to play the lead opposite Suriya in Sudha Kongara’s next: Reports

Actor Suriya, who is currently engaged in the filming of 'Kanguva', is reportedly set to collaborate once again with the director Sudha Kongara, renowned for their National Award-winning hit 'Soorarai Pottru'. Their partnership is anticipated for Suriya's 43rd film, tentatively titled 'Suriya 43'. In the most recent updates, actress Nazriya Nazim Fahadh has emerged as the potential leading lady opposite the 48-year-old actor.

While an official confirmation is still pending, speculations suggest that Nazriya has already given her green light to the project.

If these rumours come to fruition, it would signify a noteworthy return for the Malayalam superstar to Tamil cinema, marking her comeback after a brief hiatus. Furthermore, it would serve as her debut collaboration with both the director and the lead actor, amplifying the excitement surrounding this promising venture.