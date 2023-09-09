Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's 2nd baby's name revealed

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 09, 2023 02:00 PM IST
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Photo: IANS

Rihanna and her rapper partner A$AP Rocky have unveiled the name of their newborn son. The 35-year-old artist welcomed their second baby boy in early August, joining their first child, RZA Athelston Mayers, who was born in May 2022. This new addition arrived a little over a year later, as per reports.'

The Umbrella singer revealed that she was expecting baby number two during her performance at the Super Bowl half-time show in February. The couple supposedly welcomed their second-born son on August 3.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, with both parents having names that begin with the initial 'R' — Robyn and Rakim — and their firstborn son named RZA, fans were hoping that baby number two's name would adhere to the 'R' initial trend, and apparently, it does.

RELATED ARTICLES

The loved-up couple are said to have named their son Riot Rose Mayers, according to a birth certificate obtained by The Blast. And while the inspiration behind the alleged name of the couple's second-born child has not been revealed, A$AP did happen to release a song called ‘Riot’ this year.

And ironically, one of the lyrics in the closing moments of the song is, "Called your baby mama up, yep, I nighty-night it," which could have possibly been a hint at the couple welcoming a child and naming him ‘Riot’.

Fans have reacted to the alleged name of the couple's second child, with one person taking to Twitter to pen: "He must really like this song he made," referring to A$AP's hit ‘Riot’. Another then added: "Named that baby after boys world’s best song YUPPPPPP!"

Meanwhile, some fans weren't keen on the name, with one writing: "Riot? How do they think of these names?". A second then said: "Why call a boy Riot Rose?". A third person then brazenly penned: "Managed to be worse than the first". This comes after rapper and busy dad-of-two A$AP Rocky was spotted refuelling with a well-deserved cup of coffee while out and about at the end of last month.
(With IANS inputs)

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout