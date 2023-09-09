Are Lukman and Sunny Wayne's feud rumours real? Viral video raises questions

Our Correspondent
Published: September 09, 2023 11:26 AM IST
The timing of the video's release remains unclear. Photo: Youtube/News Robot

Why were Lukman and Sunny Wayne fighting? Lukman and Sunny Wayne have reportedly had a falling out, as suggested by a recent video featuring the two actors. In this somewhat ambiguous video, both actors are seen engaged in a verbal argument and even a physical altercation, with bystanders attempting to intervene.

Usually, such videos are part of promotional campaigns released by film crews prior to a movie's release. It does seem like this may be a promotional stunt. However, the timing of the video's release remains unclear. The video quickly went viral after a crew member shared it on social media.

