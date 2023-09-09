Karthi shares memorable moments with WWE legend John Cena in Hyderabad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 09, 2023 10:47 AM IST
John Cena, Karthi. Photo: Instagram/Karthi

Tamil actor Karthi took to his social media platform to share a series of photos from his meeting with the legendary WWE World Champion, John Cena. These snapshots were captured during a rendezvous at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, presumably for an upcoming promotional event linked to the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 taking place in the city.

In one of the photos, Karthi can be seen cordially shaking hands with John Cena. Accompanying the images was a heartfelt caption where he expressed his appreciation, saying, "A great pleasure meeting you @johncena. Thank you for being so kind and warm."

The wrestling extravaganza has drawn other renowned WWE stars to India, including Seth Rollins, Jinder Mahal, Natalya, Drew McIntyre, and Gunther. The event promises exciting matchups, with Cena and Rollins teaming up against Indian-origin stars, and Rhea Ripley defending the WWE Women's Championship against Natalya.

