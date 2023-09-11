Israeli drama series 'Fauda' returning for Season 5

Los Angeles: The critically-acclaimed Israeli drama series 'Fauda', which was remade in India as 'Tanaav', has been renewed for a fifth season. The makers had initially planned to end the series with the fourth season.

However, now, 'Fauda' was greenlit for a fifth season following protracted negotiations between the network and the creators. Other details about the new chapter are currently unknown.

Sigal and show's co-creator, Avi Issacharoff shared the update at Israeli network Yes' annual 'Bar Series' event, as per a report by Jerusalem Post.

The fourth season of the show, which streams internationally on Netflix, was released earlier this year after its premiere at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in November 2022.

'Fauda', which premiered in 2015, focuses on the Israel and Palestine conflict. The fourth season sees the story move beyond Israel where Doron (Lior Raz) is in pursuit of a threat that has him crossing continents in his most dangerous mission yet. The Hindi series 'Tanaav' premiered on SonyLIV last year.

(With IANS inputs)