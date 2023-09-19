Chennai: Actor and music composer Vijay Antony's daughter, Meera, was found dead in her room on Tuesday morning. Meera is a Class 12 student. The first reports suggest that Meera died by suicide at the actor's residence on TTK Road here at 3 am.

She was rushed to the nearest hospital but could not be saved. According to sources, Meera has been taking treatment for depression. Mylapore police have registered a case of unnatural death, and further investigation is underway.

Celebs offer condolences to deceased's family

The sudden demise of Vijay Antony's daughter Meera has sent shock waves in the film fraternity.

Actor and director R Sarath Kumar have offered condolences to the bereaved family. "The news of the untimely and unfortunate demise of Meera, the daughter of Vijay Antony and Fatima is shocking beyond imagination. No amount of consoling and condolences can replace the everlasting grief of Vijay Antony and Fatima. Vijay I hope the almighty gives strength to your family to bear this unfathomable loss. May her soul rest in peace. #RIPMeera,” he wrote.

Director Venkat Prabhu also condoled Vijay's daughter's death. “Woke up to this shocking news! Deepest condolences Vijay Antony Saar and family. RIP Meera,” he wrote on X.