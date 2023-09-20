Kangana Ranaut is all praise for PM Modi as she, Esha Gupta visit new Parliament building

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut visited the new Parliament building on Tuesday and lauded the BJP-led government at the Centre for introducing the Women's Reservation Bill on the first day of the proceedings there.

"BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi could have discussed anything, but they took the matter of women empowerment by giving priority to women. This is fantastic", elated Kangana told reporters referring to the Women's Reservation Bill. The bill was tabled by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The 'Manikarnika' actor also maintained that PM Narendra Modi is a source of inspiration for all the countrymen."

Esha Gupta and Sapna Chaudhary were the other celebrities who visited the new building. The actors' visit to the Parliament comes on a day when the Prime Minister walked to the new Parliament building along with his cabinet colleagues, soon after the culmination of a special function in the Central Hall of old Parliament on the second day of five day Special Session.

Kangana looked ethereal in an off white saree with a golden thin border. She completed the look with a thin pearl chain and sunglasses. She kept her curly hair loosely tied, and opted for a nude makeup look with a small bindi.

Kangana also took to X, formerly Twitter, saying Indians are witnessing the beginning of a new age. "We are all witnessing beginning of a new age. Our time has come. This is the time of the girl child (no more female foeticide) this is the time of the young women (no more clinging to men for safety and security), this is the time of the Middle aged women (no you are not unwanted and won't be devalued anymore) this is the time of the elderly women (the world needs your wisdom and experience as well, your time has come) Welcome to the new world. Welcome to the Bharat of our dreams #WomenReservationBill."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be next seen in 'Chandramukhi 2', which also stars Raghava Lawrence and is the sequel to blockbuster Tamil film 'Chandramukhi' starring Rajinikanth and Jyothika. She has Sarvesh Mewara’s 'Tejas' in the pipeline which is expected to release on October 20. The actress also has 'Emergency'.

The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Milind Soman in key roles and is scheduled to release on November 24.

(With IANS inputs)