I too have died along with her; actor Vijay Antony shares his grief over daughter’s death

Noted musician and Tamil actor Vijay Antony took to social media to share his grief over the unexpected demise of his daughter. “I too have died along with her,” the actor said in an emotional statement.

Although she departed him, she would continue to be with him. All the good things that he was going to do in his remaining life would be on her behalf, a heartbroken Vijayan Antony said in the post.

16-year-old Meera, the actor’s elder daughter, died by suicide last Tuesday. She was found hanging from the ceiling inside their residence. The funeral was held in Chennai the next day.

The statement, posted in Tamil, read, “All my kind-hearted and beloved friends, my daughter Meera, was very loving and brave. She has now gone to a better and more peaceful place devoid of caste, religion, money, envy, pain, poverty, and vengeance. I believe that she is still conversing with me. I too have died along with her. I have also started spending time with her now. Whatever good deeds that I will be doing henceforth will be on her behalf. I also believe that it would be her who initiates everything.”