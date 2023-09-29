Katrina Kaif surpasses 15 million WhatsApp followers, overtaking Modi and Zuckerberg

Published: September 29, 2023 02:32 PM IST
Katrina Kaif, Mark Zuckerberg. Photo: Instagram

Katrina Kaif has achieved a remarkable milestone, amassing a following of over 15 million on WhatsApp, surpassing both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and business magnate Mark Zuckerberg in the process.

At present, Katrina has an impressive 15,281,067 followers on her WhatsApp channel. In comparison, PM Modi has 7,715,381 followers, while Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder of Facebook and parent company Meta Platforms, has 10,123,562 followers.

Katrina remains actively engaged with her WhatsApp followers, frequently sharing photos to keep them entertained and providing updates about her professional endeavours.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Sunny Leone, and Diljit Dosanjh, have also embraced WhatsApp channels to connect with their fans. Akshay commands a following of 8.8 million, while Diljit enjoys a substantial fan base of 5.3 million.

