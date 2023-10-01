Acting talents not recognized at first, even contemplated ending life, reveals Kamal Haasan

Ace Indian actor Kamal Haasan has revealed he thought of taking the extreme step when he was 20, wondering why no one accepted such a good actor like him.

The actor opened up about his experience while interacting with the students of Loyola College in Chennai. Kamal Haasan became a real star among the students by talking fiery politics and sharing the depths of his experiences. On a dais resonated with cinema and politics, the actor came out with filmi-style dialogues in response to students’ questions.

The highlights of Kamal Haasan's responses

“I go to colleges to attend inaugurations and other such events. When my mother saw it, she used to tell me that I didn't show this enthusiasm when I was young. I too felt the same. But art was everything to me. So, I decided not to study. Only when I plunged into art, I realized that I needed a little more education and knowledge of the language to understand art fully. That's when I felt disappointed that I couldn't study. Those who don't go to school will not be admitted to college. However, since I was so fond of acting early on, I played the role of the young college-going guy many times. Dressed up in nice clothes, I used to go to Loyola College with my friend Surendran just for the sake of it. I carried books of movie dialogues. I will look like someone studying there.

“I heard that the refugees from Manipur have been given a place to stay at Loyola College. Special congratulations to Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for initiating steps to bring sports persons from there here and provide them with special sports training. Because in Manipur, there are no playgrounds now, but only battlefields. Education, sports, and art will not grow there anymore. The help rendered by the Tamil Nadu Government to those who have escaped from that situation and are coming here is commendable. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is doing it. They are not thinking, ‘Isn't it an issue happening in Manipur and why are we bothered with that?’ Instead, their thoughts flow like, ‘What can we do?’. It is the same in Tamil Nadu. The work done here is the Dravidian model. That's the model we have been seeing for over 2,000 years as we grow up. It is not enough for children to learn about civilization from history textbooks; they should learn it by seeing and hands-on. I'm not talking about politics; I'm talking about history with proof.

“You may ask me why I talk politics wherever I go. When we are driven by politics, can't we talk about it? As students, you will say that you have to study in college and get a job. There has to be a job somewhere for you to secure in the first place. That's why I keep reminding you of this. In this country, you are free to speak what is on your mind. I'm telling you what's on my mind. We have all reached here today because the students of 75 years ago thought, along with their studies, that it was their duty to protect the country. Yes, India has become a democratic country because of that.

“You have a powerful weapon called social media. It has the power to change the whole world. You have to use it wisely. Another thing is that all of you have now reached the age to vote. How many of you have registered as voters? All those who lifted their hands now should also vote at the time of elections. Before the ink is applied to your hand, you should have a clear idea and awareness as to who will rule you tomorrow. Now, some of you are interested in sports news, some are interested in movies, and some are interested in the stock market. Apart from getting updates in those areas, you also need to know what is happening in our country. Because the right to vote is now in your hands.

“If you vote once in five years, will everything be all right? No. Everything will be right only step by step. And you have to do the needful every day. There could be a lot of people who have come from villages and study here. When the gram sabha meeting is held in their village, a few educated people would remain silent, folding their hands but watching with fiery eyes. That’s enough. Even if you don't ask a single question but say that you have come to know what's going on in your village, they'll be alert. Similarly, those in the town should attend their area sabha and ward sabha and know what is going on. That's all I can say. I cannot say which subject will suit your taste and help you build a career. Like you, I'm also a good movie buff. That's my first address. You should ask questions. You can ask and say whatever you feel on social media without showing your face. But that's not enough; you should practice asking good questions boldly in small gatherings.

Art and business

Art and business are two things. If business is given priority, the value of art will decrease. If art is given importance, the scope for business has to be ruled out. A lot of people said that they can't make a film in between the two. But there is a lot of evidence that it can be done. The Indian films of the 1950s… what category do they fall into? Are they commercial films or films having artistic value? That balance was passed on to us from them. If the new generation learns that balance, there is no doubt that tradition will continue.

The personality that the new era demands

Many people say that it would be good if Gandhiji came back. But none of those who have left us will come back. But the thoughts and principles they have left behind are still there today. It's the identity of us, those who exist today. There is nothing wrong with wanting someone like Gandhiji to come back. If you have the courage to follow his honesty and principles, such a comeback is not impossible. I want you to have that courage. That's what we need today!

The importance of money in life

It's up to you to decide whether to sport a beard or not. But you shouldn’t ask that question to the blade. The blade is just a tool. So is money. It's just a tool to buy the things you need. Money has no role on top of that.

Will there be another Kamal Haasan?

Every human being is the winner from 40 lakh sperms. In that sense, everyone is a global hero (ulaka nayakan). Everyone has their own DNA. Our body and the lines on our hands are just signs. If we have the confidence, nothing in the world can destroy us. If you ask me if there will be another Kamal Haasan, I don't know. But so many people are watching my films. That thought gives me the confidence to do good. Since you watch my films, I get income from the films. But you shouldn't want to be like me. Sivaji Ganesan Sir was my guide when I came into films. I am telling you something today because I didn’t want to be like Sivaji Ganesan; I don't think there will be another Sivaji Ganesan. I'll tell you what I know. But you shouldn't wish to be like me; you should wish to pass on something like this to the next generation when you become a notable person.

A society where suicide becomes contagious

I had thought I should end my life too. We all have some excessive confidence in ourselves. Comparing ourselves to others, we come to some such conclusions. When I was in my 20s and acting in films, I used to wonder why no one accepted such a good actor as me. Then I thought I should commit suicide so that everyone would pay attention to me.

I had a film friend called Ananthu at that time. He became furious, listening to my thoughts. "Idiot, if you're a genius, what am I? I've acted in a lot more films than you, yet no one has ever recognized me. When the time comes, everything will fall in place," he said. I also felt that he was right.

I don't know if I am competent enough to advise on this because I myself had thought along those lines. If murder is a sin, then suicide is no lesser sin. If killing someone else's child is a crime, isn't it wrong to kill the child of our parents? No one should commit that crime. Darkness can’t envelop all times; light has to come at some point. Wait a little patiently for that moment. Now, if you are afraid of darkness, then with dreams, light it up. Some dreams will come true. If they don't work out, then think about the next plan. Death will happen someday, why the need to hurry?

Women’s quota

My house was looked after by my mother. A portion of the money my father earned was given to the mother without even counting it. He wouldn't even ask if it's enough for all the needs. With that money, it was my mother who ran a house, educated her children, and helped the father in his old age. If a woman can do so much in a house, what all can she do for a country? The respect for her services should not be limited to greetings on Mother's Day. You have to think whether she is getting the freedom that you get. My mother didn't get that freedom.

My grandmother shaved her head when she became a widow. That's the practice then. From the age of twenty-eight until the time I can remember, she was bald-headed. It was during her lifetime that Indira Gandhi became the Prime Minister of India. Then I used to wonder what my grandmother would have been thinking. "Wasn't I being deceived by the times? A woman like me is ruling the country today." I asked my mother whether my grandmother moaned like that. My mother replied, 'Don't worry about the past, take care such a fate doesn’t visit your daughter.' Today, when I hear about women's reservations, I am happy and proud. What is worrying, however, is how many per cent of the thirty-three per cent will really indicate women's freedom. If it is men who lead women from behind, what freedom is there for a woman? If that is the case, then the reservation will have no meaning. If there is complete women's freedom, thirty per cent is enough! If all the power is given to women, we will see a big change.