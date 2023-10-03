Trailer of Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' to be out on this date

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 03, 2023 09:38 AM IST
The movie stars Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. Photo: Vijay/Instagram

The makers of 'Leo' have officially revealed the trailer release date via their official X (formerly Twitter) handle. Seven Screen Studios has at last unveiled that the much-anticipated film's trailer will debut on October 5. Alongside this exciting news, the production house has also shared a striking poster from the movie, depicting Vijay engaged in a showdown with a hyena in a snowy setting.

In their tweet, the production house exclaimed, "Your order is being prepared. #LeoTrailer is on its way! Get ready to enjoy your meal. Your delivery partner @7screenstudio will bring it to you on October 5th."

'Leo' is an action-packed thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, with a screenplay crafted collaboratively by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rathna Kumar, and Deeraj Vaidy. The movie stars Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles, along with Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Priya Anand, and Mansoor Ali Khan in supporting roles.

