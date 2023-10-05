Is Vijay's 'Leo' trailer worth the hype? Here's what we know

The much-anticipated trailer of the upcoming Vijay-starrer is out. The two minute and 43 second trailer, which is packed with a lot of action and drama, seems to have enthused fans worldwide. Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Trisha, Mathew Thomas are part of the ensemble cast, who are shown in the trailer.

The film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj revolves around a serial killer and a determined cop who will leave no stone unturned to catch him.Vijay, meanwhile, plays a family man who lives a simple life. However, he turns ruthless when his family is threatened.

The trailer has been released in Telugu, Kannada and Tamil. The makers had unveiled a poster of a frightened-looking Trisha, who plays Vijay's wife in the film, just hours before the release of the trailer. Though there were hints that Vijay would play a dual role in the film, the makers have not revealed much in the trailer.