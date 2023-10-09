Urvasi shares family photos on Instagram, reunion with Kunjatta steals hearts

Our Correspondent
Published: October 09, 2023 09:28 AM IST
Urvasi and family. Photo: Instagram/Urvasi

Netizens are showing appreciation for Urvashi's latest Instagram photos. The actor, who recently joined Instagram, shared family pictures featuring her husband Sivan, son Ishan, and daughter Kunjatta. Many industry professionals left positive comments under the photos.

Kunjatta, also known as Teja Lakshmy, is currently in Chennai for her vacation while studying abroad. Urvashi had Kunjatta in 2001 during her first marriage to Manoj K Jayan. After their divorce, she remarried Sivan in 2013, and they have a son named Ishan.
Manoj, on the other hand, married Asha in 2011, and they are settled in the UK with their daughter Shreya.

