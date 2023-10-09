Naga Chaitanya and Samantha back together? Here's what we know

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who announced their divorce in October 2021, have recently stirred up reconciliation rumors. Chaitanya's latest Instagram post features Hash, a French Bulldog they welcomed when they were together, sparking speculation about a possible reconciliation between the ex-couple.

Hash, previously seen mainly in Samantha's Instagram posts post-split, is now spending time with Chaitanya. The photo shows Hash seated in Chaitanya's lap in his car, watching the sunset, captioned with "Vibe." While it suggests possible co-parenting of their dogs, fans have wondered if this signifies a reconciliation. One user even asked, "Have you patched up (with Samantha)?"

Meanwhile, Samantha shared on her Instagram that she has arrived in Dubai, indicating a work-related trip. The actress posted pictures from her journey. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya confirmed their separation in 2021 through a joint statement.