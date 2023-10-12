'Leo' director Lokesh Kanagaraj and team visit Tirumala temple ahead of film release

'Leo' film director Lokesh Kanagaraj and the team, including scriptwriter Rathna Kumar, visited the Tirumala temple in Tirupati recently. Rathna Kumar, who is best known for helming the film 'Meyaadha Maan', shared a video of the team paying a visit to the temple. He also shared another picture of Lokesh and himself wearing traditional attire. The pic was captioned: 'For Leo, from Thirumalai, With Lokesh Kanagaraj.'

Lokesh has made it a custom to visit popular temples prior to any of his films' release. Last year, Lokesh and his group of associates had visited the Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram prior to the release of 'Vikram'. Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming film 'Leo' features an ensemble cast, including Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin and Mathew Thomas among others.

The film is a thriller and revolves around a family man and the chain of events that take him to his past life. The film's trailer, which was released last week, had received wide acceptance from the public. The movie is Lokesh's latest work after the blockbuster film 'Vikram', which featured Kamal Haasan in the lead. The music is composed by hit music composer Anirudh Ravichander. The film will hit theatres on October 19 in various languages.