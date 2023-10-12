Swear word muted from Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' trailer after controversy

The highly anticipated action-thriller film 'Leo,' starring Thalapathy Vijay, is set to hit screens in just a few days. However, prior to its release, the film faced criticism due to the use of a swear word by the actor in the trailer. Following the controversy, the offending word was muted in the trailer.

Despite the use of a swear word, the trailer received widespread acclaim from fans for its high-quality production, impressive VFX, intense stunts, compelling acting, and action sequences. However, a portion of the audience expressed disappointment, fearing that the inclusion of profanity might make 'Leo' unsuitable for children.

However, the movie had already received an A rating from the Central Board of Film Certification which meant that the film was already made ‘not suitable for kids’.

After reviewing the movie’s director’s cut at a special screening, the CBFC had made some minor edits, and as such while they didn’t delete almost any significant amount of content, the censors felt that the few cuts made the film certifiable for U/A certificate.

The trailer despite the muting has retained its A certificate, with some theatres having decided to still air the ‘uncensored’ version.

Despite the edits, however, director Lokesh Kangraj had earlier said on social media that the film will be a full on director’s cut, meaning that the movie that will be screened in theatres will be in accordance with Lokesh's original vision. ‘Leo’ dropped its trailer back on October 5, and aside from the one controversy surrounding the swear word, the trailer had received great praise overall. An action-thriller film, the movie stars Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Surya, and Arjun Sarja in pivotal roles. With a music score by Anirudh Ravichander who is fresh off the success of ‘Jawan’, ‘Leo’ will hit theatres on October 19, 2023.

