From 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha' to 'Ekalavyan': P V Gangadharan's 5 memorable movie masterpieces

Renowned film producer and businessman P V Gangadharan passed away at the age of 80. In his illustrious career, Gangadharan produced 22 Malayalam films under the banner of Grihalakshmi Films. His contributions to the film industry were celebrated with two National Film Awards and five Kerala State Film Awards, among numerous other accolades. Let's explore five iconic movies that he produced.

Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha

'Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha' stands as a timeless masterpiece in Malayalam cinema, hailed as one of the finest historic dramas. Directed by Hariharan and penned by M T Vasudevan Nair, it featured stellar performances by Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, and Madhavi. This epic film garnered four National Film Awards in 1989, with accolades for Best Actor (Mammootty), Best Screenplay (M T Vasudevan Nair), Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design (P Krishnamoorthy), along with an impressive haul of eight Kerala State Film Awards.

Veendum Chila Veettukaryangal

'Veendum Chila Veettukaryangal', directed by Sathyan Anthikad and featuring Jayaram, Thilakan, and Samyuktha Varma in the lead roles, is a delightful family entertainer. Jayaram and Thilakan, portraying the roles of son and father, were lauded for their compelling on-screen chemistry. The film delves into the intricacies of family dynamics, unravelling a heartwarming tale where everything takes a turbulent turn when the son's decision to marry a girl from a different religion stirs the familial balance.

Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal

Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, 'Kochu Kochu Santhoshangal' featured Jayaram, Kalidas Jayaram, and Lakshmi Gopalaswamy in pivotal roles and marked Kalidas Jayaram's debut on the silver screen. The film secured two National Film Awards, one for Best Feature Film in Malayalam and the other for Best Choreography. The movie is undoubtedly an enjoyable watch, especially with the real-life father-son duo of Kalidas and Jayaram portraying their roles on screen, and young Kalidas delivering a remarkable performance.

Ekalavyan

'Ekalavyan' is a neo-noir action thriller film, skillfully directed by Shaji Kailas and scripted by Renji Panicker. It has Suresh Gopi in the lead role, supported by a talented ensemble cast including Siddique, Geetha, and Narendra Prasad. The film emerged as a blockbuster sensation in Kerala, running successfully for 100 days in theatres. Suresh Gopi's portrayal in this movie further solidified his stardom, earning him the moniker of the 'matinee idol'. Suresh Gopi was consistently delivering hit performances in police roles, with 'Ekalavyan' standing out as one of his outstanding portrayals.

Achuvinte Amma

Released in 2005, 'Achuvinte Amma' marked Urvashi's triumphant return to the silver screen after a hiatus of six years. The film explores the intricate relationship between a mother, portrayed by Urvashi, and her daughter, played by Meera Jasmine. Their once-close bond is tested by unforeseen events, and the story beautifully unravels their journey to reconciliation.

Both Urvashi and Meera delivered remarkable performances, but it's fair to say that Urvashi's portrayal was nothing short of stunning. Her acting was marked by effortless authenticity and conviction in her role. 'Achuvinte Amma' undoubtedly served as a career-defining moment for Urvashi.