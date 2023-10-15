Yash Raj Films first adds Emraan Hashmi's name in trailer, later drops it. Fans confused

The move to drop Ermaan Hashmi's name from the description of 'Tiger 3' trailer, has left fans excited and confused at the same time. The actor's name was initially mentioned in the description, but soon after, it was dropped. The move by Yash Raj Films, which is the production house bankrolling the movie, has generated a lot of discussion on social media.

Though there are speculations that Emraan will play the antagonist in the film, the makers are yet to release the first look of the actor from the film. Fans hope to get a glimpse of the actor once the trailer releases on Monday. 'Tiger 3' featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles is among the most anticipated releases this year. Though there were plans to release the movie in April, the film is now scheduled to release only on November 12.

Both Salman and Katrina will reprise their roles as Tiger and Zoya in the film, which will also have a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. The film is a sequel to 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai', both of which were helmed by different directors. While Kabir Khan directed Ek Tha Tiger', Kabir was replaced by Ali Abbas Zafar for 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. 'Tiger 3' is being directed by Maneesh Sharma.