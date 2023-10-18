'Leo' part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe? Udhayanidhi Stalin drops important hint

Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming film 'Leo' has managed to generate a lot of hype on social media. The film, which will hit theatres on October 19, is expected to be different from Vijay's brand of films and will have the Lokesh Kanagaraj magic. Now, politician and movie producer Udayanidhi Stalin, who watched the preview of the movie has revealed something exciting about the film.

In his recent tweet on X, Stalin dropped a hint that the film is part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, which includes blockbusters 'Kaithi' and 'Vikram'. Though there were speculations 'Leo' would be part of the LCU, the director never divulged any details regarding this. The tweet by Stalin has generated a lot of discussions on social media. “Thalabathy @actorvijay Anna’s #Leo @Dir_Lokesh, excellent filmmaking @anirudhofficial music , @anbariv master @7screenstudio. #LCU ! All the best team !,” he wrote.

Vijay will play two characters Leo Das and Parthiban in 'Leo', which revolves around a family man who turns violent to protect his family. The movie features an ensemble cast, including Trisha and Sanjay Dutt. Mollywood actor Mathew Thomas is also part of the movie, which will have songs composed by hit musician Anirudh.