655 screens, 480 fans shows: Celebrations galore for 'Leo' in Kerala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 19, 2023 10:07 AM IST Updated: October 19, 2023 10:56 AM IST
Leo hit theatres on October 19. Photo | Imdb
Topic | Entertainment News

Finally, the much anticipated Lokesh Kanagaraj film 'Leo' hit theatres on Thursday. As per the first reviews, the movie is definitely a career-defining moment for Thalapathy Vijay, who plays a dual role in the film. In Kerala, the film is streaming with 85 per cent occupancy in 655 screens, including multiplexes. As the Tamil Nadu government has banned 4 am shows in the state, Vijay fans had flocked to Kerala for the early morning shows. According to trade analyst A B George, the film has 480 fan shows all over the state. There are also reports that 'Leo' is the first film movie to cross Rs 8 crore gross collection on Day 1 at the Kerala Box office. In Aries Plex in Thiruvanthapuram, the film collected close to Rs 50 lakh in gross collections from advance sales.

A video of fans celebrating outside a theatre in Kerala is also going viral on social media. A few film celebrities, including Sharafudheen were seen visiting theatres in Kochi to catch a glimpse of the film. 'Leo' features an ensemble cast, including Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja and Mathew Thomas, among others. There are reports that Vijay's remuneration for the film is Rs 120 crore.

