Only told my mother about my role in 'Leo': Madonna Sebastian

Our Correspondent
Published: October 21, 2023 01:47 PM IST
Madonna, Vijay. Photo: Instagram/Madonna Sebastian

Madonna Sebastian’s guest role was the surprise package in 'Leo'. Her character Elisa Das was kept a top secret by Lokesh Kanagaraj and the team. Even Madonna kept her cameo in 'Leo' a closely guarded secret. Apparently, it was only to her mom that Madonna revealed the secret. Finally, a few days before the film’s release, it was revealed on a few online groups about her association with 'Leo'. Now she has revealed more details about her role in Leo to a Tamil channel.

“Since I am not very talkative by nature, it was easy to keep my role in 'Leo' a secret. I had asked Lokesh before the release if I could reveal the suspense. I had anyway decided to attend the audio launch. But, since the audio launch didn’t happen, I was able to maintain the suspense.
As far as I am concerned, Leo came to me because of my luck. My entry can be termed as Lokesh's brilliance. He only gave me a one-liner. He didn’t really brief about my character. It was only on the sets that he gave me instructions. That was a new experience for me. If I had known it earlier, I would have been nervous wondering if I would be able to pull it off. But thankfully I could just go with the flow. Two years ago I was given action training under Anbarivu masters.

I consider it a blessing to have had an opportunity to play such a character with Vijay sir. But then irrespective of the length of the character I would have done it. I was only told that it was the role of his sister. I wondered if my character would be that of a simple, unassuming sister. When Lokesh narrated the story to me I started getting anxious. We first shot the ‘Naa ready than’ song and finished it in 3 days.
Only my mother was aware of my role in 'Leo'. I hadn’t even informed my friends or close family. But when the news was leaked a few days before the release, I told everyone to keep it to themselves.

RELATED ARTICLES

I want to do different characters. And I hope to get better opportunities as well. I heard many say that I was making a comeback after a long sabbatical. I think this break came during the COVID time. I have signed four films now.
It is true that Vijay sir doesn’t talk much. But once he starts talking he is like a child. I have so much respect for him.
Right now I am busy with a new film shoot. After it is over I will watch Leo in theatres,” said Madonna.  

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout